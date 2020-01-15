UrduPoint.com
Snow-rain Victims Not Be Left Alone: Ali Amin Gandapur

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday said that the rain-snow victims will not be left alone and government would helped them to rebuild their damage homes on immediate basis.

Talking to Private news channel, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and urged local administration to provide all possible assistance to the people of affected areas.

He lauded the efforts of NDMA , PDMA and Pakistan Army for playing an important role for provision of relief to the victims.

"We will not leave our affected brethren alone in this critical moment as helping them as government's responsibility", he added.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

