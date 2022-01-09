RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz on Sunday said that snow has been removed from Murree's main highways.

In a statement issued here, he however said that due to heavy snowfall, the roads are slippery and there is still snow on both sides.

He said that there is fear of pedestrian injuries in addition to slippery incidents.

He advised the public to abide by the instructions of the administration and traffic police.