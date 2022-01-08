UrduPoint.com

Snow Storm Disrupted Power Supply To Murree City: Hammad Azhar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Snow storm disrupted power supply to Murree city: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said power supply of Murree city was disrupted due to snow storm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said power supply of Murree city was disrupted due to snow storm.

"One feeder out of three pertaining to the city has been restored and the remaining two are expected to be restored within an hour," he tweeted.

He said despite ongoing heavy snowfall, all staff had been directed to ensure power supply.

