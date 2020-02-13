Snowfall affects electricity lines in Chitral: NA told

Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Thursday said the heavy snowfall in two districts of the Chitral disturbed the power transmission lines, which caused increased load shedding in Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Thursday said the heavy snowfall in two districts of the Chitral disturbed the power transmission lines, which caused increased load shedding in Chitral.

Responding to calling attention notice in the Nation Assembly, the minister said that Chitral valley has requirement of 13 to 14 megawatt electricity, but due to winter season, the Golen Goal hydro power project has reduced the power generation by 5 to 7 megawatt.

He said the government has already released the funds for laying of new electricity lines and work has been started adding that construction of many small hydro power projects have been started in Chitral those would be completed soon.

Earlier, MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali draw the attention of the Minister of Power towards a matter of urgent public importance regarding load shedding in two districts of Chitral, causing grave concern amongst the public.