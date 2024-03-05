Open Menu

Snowfall Causes Closure Of Roads In Kurram

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Snowfall causes closure of roads in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Heavy snowfall in Kurram district has caused the closure of link roads in Parachinar including the Central Kurram for the last couple of days.

According to the district administration, three to five feet of snowfall has been recorded in the area adding that the main Dand Painde Road in Central Kurram was closed for the last five days.

Due to the closure of roads, locals have been stranded in their homes appealing to the district administration to immediately start work on clearance of roads from snow so that routine life could be started.

People said they have exhausted their food items and were faced with hardships.

Due to the situation, schools in the area were also closed and people faced difficulties in shifting their patients to the hospitals.

The district administration said work on clearance of roads has been started however it would take some time to clear all the link roads from heavy snow.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Snow Road Parachinar All From

Recent Stories

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

27 minutes ago
 Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

59 minutes ago
 US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

2 hours ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

5 hours ago
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

14 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

14 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

14 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

14 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

14 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan