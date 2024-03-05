Snowfall Causes Closure Of Roads In Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Heavy snowfall in Kurram district has caused the closure of link roads in Parachinar including the Central Kurram for the last couple of days.
According to the district administration, three to five feet of snowfall has been recorded in the area adding that the main Dand Painde Road in Central Kurram was closed for the last five days.
Due to the closure of roads, locals have been stranded in their homes appealing to the district administration to immediately start work on clearance of roads from snow so that routine life could be started.
People said they have exhausted their food items and were faced with hardships.
Due to the situation, schools in the area were also closed and people faced difficulties in shifting their patients to the hospitals.
The district administration said work on clearance of roads has been started however it would take some time to clear all the link roads from heavy snow.
APP/vak
