Snowfall continues in Galiyat, says GDA spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :More than three feet of snow has fallen, the series was still going on, said a spokesman of the Galiyat Development Authority Ahsan Hameed on Sunday.

However, he informed that all streets of Galiyat were being cleared despite heavy snowfall which continued even last night. All the tourists are barred from travelling due to heavy snowfall, the spokesman said.

Locals should avoid travelling between Kandla Tauhidabad and Donga Gali to avoid untoward incidents, Ahsan Hameed warned.

He said the GDA concerned officials are busy clearing roads by using heavy machinery in the operation. He said the District Control Room was fully operational and GDA, WAPDA, C&W, Police and Rescue 1122 representatives were on high alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Ahsan Hameed said "Within 24 hours Abbottabad-Murree road will be fully restored for traffic.""The plight of tourists and locals is well understood," he added.