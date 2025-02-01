- Home
- Pakistan
- Snowfall continues in Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran; district admin urge caution for tourists
Snowfall Continues In Naran, Kaghan, And Shogran; District Admin Urge Caution For Tourists
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Snowfall is continues in the popular tourist destinations of Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran.
Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) spokesperson informed media that continuous snow has been recorded in various areas of Mansehra. Shogran has seen six inches of snow, Naran has received over one foot, and Kaghan has accumulated four inches of snow so far.
The spokesperson further mentioned that the road to Shogran is fully open, while the road to Naran is clear up to Kaghan Bazaar.
The current snowfall is expected to last for another day. The Kaghan Development Authority’s staff and machinery are actively working to assist both tourists and locals in the area.
District administration has urged all visitors traveling to snow-covered regions to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.
Recent Stories
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condemns terrorist attack in Kalat28 seconds ago
-
Snowfall continues in Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran; district admin urge caution for tourists30 seconds ago
-
Iran Khorasan Razavi Governor, LCCI delegation discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade11 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 55 child beggars in January11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz felicitates Belarus President Lukashenko on re-election11 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 5,486 people in January21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: A home to interfaith harmony for different faiths21 minutes ago
-
Illegal structures demolished21 minutes ago
-
"From the Beginning of Creation to the End of the Universe", unique Islamic exhibition held21 minutes ago
-
Progress on PET-Scan facility at Nishtar Hospital reviewed30 minutes ago
-
Continuous snowfall in Galyat resolves water shortages30 minutes ago
-
KP announces Rs10,000 Ramadan Package for deserving families31 minutes ago