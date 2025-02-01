Open Menu

Snowfall Continues In Naran, Kaghan, And Shogran; District Admin Urge Caution For Tourists

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Snowfall continues in Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran; district admin urge caution for tourists

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Snowfall is continues in the popular tourist destinations of Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran.

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) spokesperson informed media that continuous snow has been recorded in various areas of Mansehra. Shogran has seen six inches of snow, Naran has received over one foot, and Kaghan has accumulated four inches of snow so far.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the road to Shogran is fully open, while the road to Naran is clear up to Kaghan Bazaar.

The current snowfall is expected to last for another day. The Kaghan Development Authority’s staff and machinery are actively working to assist both tourists and locals in the area.

District administration has urged all visitors traveling to snow-covered regions to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Recent Stories

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

45 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

46 minutes ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

1 hour ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

1 hour ago
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

1 hour ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

1 hour ago
 ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Mar ..

Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

2 hours ago
 UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to st ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan