Snowfall continues in Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran; district admin urge caution for tourists

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Snowfall is continues in the popular tourist destinations of Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran.

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) spokesperson informed media that continuous snow has been recorded in various areas of Mansehra. Shogran has seen six inches of snow, Naran has received over one foot, and Kaghan has accumulated four inches of snow so far.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the road to Shogran is fully open, while the road to Naran is clear up to Kaghan Bazaar.

The current snowfall is expected to last for another day. The Kaghan Development Authority’s staff and machinery are actively working to assist both tourists and locals in the area.

District administration has urged all visitors traveling to snow-covered regions to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.