Open Menu

Snowfall Continues In Tourist Spots Of Galiyat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Snowfall continues in tourist spots of Galiyat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The scenic tourist spots of Galiyat in Abbottabad are witnessing continuous snowfall as areas like Nathiagali and Ayubia have received 3 to 4 inches of snow, making the weather extremely cold.

The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Monday informed that due to the snowfall, many residents are confined to their homes.

Additionally, rain and snow have further intensified the cold weather in the region. Efforts are underway to clear all major roads in Galiyat to ensure smooth travel.

GDA has also issued a travel advisory for tourists visiting Galiyat saying that visitors should wear warm clothing, keep their vehicles fully fueled, and use snow chains. Moreover, tourists were cautioned against parking their vehicles in landslide-prone areas.

As snowfall continues, tourists and residents were urged to follow safety guidelines.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

21 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

1 hour ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

3 hours ago
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

3 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

4 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

4 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan