Snowfall Continues In Tourist Spots Of Galiyat
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The scenic tourist spots of Galiyat in Abbottabad are witnessing continuous snowfall as areas like Nathiagali and Ayubia have received 3 to 4 inches of snow, making the weather extremely cold.
The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Monday informed that due to the snowfall, many residents are confined to their homes.
Additionally, rain and snow have further intensified the cold weather in the region. Efforts are underway to clear all major roads in Galiyat to ensure smooth travel.
GDA has also issued a travel advisory for tourists visiting Galiyat saying that visitors should wear warm clothing, keep their vehicles fully fueled, and use snow chains. Moreover, tourists were cautioned against parking their vehicles in landslide-prone areas.
As snowfall continues, tourists and residents were urged to follow safety guidelines.
