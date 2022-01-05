UrduPoint.com

Snowfall continues on third consecutive day in upper parts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Rain and snowfall continued on the third consecutive day in the plains and hilly areas of Hazara Division, Galyat and Thandyani received up to one feet snow, Naran 5 feet and Kaghan and Shugran three feet of snow.

While talking to APP Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesman Ahsan Hameed said that GDA machinery was busy removing snow from the roads, but owing to the continuous snowfall from last three days it's very difficult to remove the snow from the road.

Ahsan Hameed said that owing to the heavy snowfall all link roads of Galyat are closed, he said that a large number of tourists have reached Galyat after the clearance of snow from the main Murree road.

The GDA spokesperson said that our staff is working day and night to avoid any untoward and emergency situation, they are also assisting tourists.

He advised tourists to make all necessary preparations before visiting Galyat during snowfall and also avoid traveling in the evening, use a snow chain and avoid making a double line on the road.

Kagan Development Authority (KDA) spokesman Moazzam Ali said that due to the recent snowfall, Shugran has received more than three feet of snow, Kaghan two and a half feet and Naran about five feet of snow while up to eight inches in Mahandri.

He said that Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road is completely blocked while the snow clearing machinery of Kaghan Development Authority is busy removing the blockage from the roads.

