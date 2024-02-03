Snowfall Continues; Tourists Flocking To Murree
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Snowfall continues in Murree Hill station and the number of tourists has increased significantly to enjoy the cold weather on the weekend.
The district administration has once again decided to stop tourists at the Satra Meel point.
The decision to stop the entry of tourists to Murree was taken due to an increase in the rush.
If the rush decreases, more tourists will be allowed to enter Murree, the administration said.
The district administration urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and adopt precautionary measures during snowfall to avoid any untoward incident
