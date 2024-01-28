Snowfall delights tourists in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The first snowfall of the winter season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has transformed the region into a picturesque wonderland, captivating tourists and locals alike.

Popular destinations including Kalam, Chitral, Malamjabba, Naran Kaghan, and Galyat are now blanketed in snow, creating a breathtaking scene. Muhammad Saad, Spokesman for the Tourism Authority, on Sunday announced the onset of winter tourism in these upper regions.

"In preparation for the influx of tourists, Tourism Police have appointed young personnel to ensure the provision of excellent facilities," Muhammad Saad, said.

The Tourism Authority emphasized the importance of travelers taking precautionary measures before heading to snow-covered areas, encouraging responsible tourism.

To stay informed about the current conditions at tourist destinations, travelers can contact the Tourism Help Line at 1422 to provide assistance and information to travelers, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.

The Authority advised tourists to use vehicles equipped for snowy conditions when traveling to snowfall-prone areas.

Cautioning drivers in mountainous terrains, stressed the importance of safe driving practices during the snowy season.

As the snowfall transforms KP into a winter wonderland, the tourism authorities are geared up to provide a memorable and safe experience for visitors, urging them to enjoy the natural beauty responsibly.