Open Menu

Snowfall Delights Tourists In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Snowfall delights tourists in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The first snowfall of the winter season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has transformed the region into a picturesque wonderland, captivating tourists and locals alike.

Popular destinations including Kalam, Chitral, Malamjabba, Naran Kaghan, and Galyat are now blanketed in snow, creating a breathtaking scene. Muhammad Saad, Spokesman for the Tourism Authority, on Sunday announced the onset of winter tourism in these upper regions.

"In preparation for the influx of tourists, Tourism Police have appointed young personnel to ensure the provision of excellent facilities," Muhammad Saad, said.

The Tourism Authority emphasized the importance of travelers taking precautionary measures before heading to snow-covered areas, encouraging responsible tourism.

To stay informed about the current conditions at tourist destinations, travelers can contact the Tourism Help Line at 1422 to provide assistance and information to travelers, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.

The Authority advised tourists to use vehicles equipped for snowy conditions when traveling to snowfall-prone areas.

Cautioning drivers in mountainous terrains, stressed the importance of safe driving practices during the snowy season.

As the snowfall transforms KP into a winter wonderland, the tourism authorities are geared up to provide a memorable and safe experience for visitors, urging them to enjoy the natural beauty responsibly.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Snow Vehicles Young Chitral Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

4 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

14 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

14 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

14 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

14 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

14 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

15 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

15 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

15 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

15 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan