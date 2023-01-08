UrduPoint.com

Snowfall Disrupt Routine Life In Kalam, Chitral, Malakand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Snowfall disrupt routine life in Kalam, Chitral, Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Incessant rain and long-anticipated snowfall in Kalam, Chitral and Malakand disrupted routine life by confining locals into their houses, the locals said on Sunday.

According to Regional Meteorological Department, the intermittent downpour started in the morning with 4 inches of snowfall recorded in the above-mentioned districts.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued necessary directives to all the departments to ensure essential equipment during snowfall and to clear the link roads.

The temperatures of hilly areas decreased up to below minus level.

The minimum temperature level in Kalam was recorded -5, Parachinar -6, Dir Upper -2, and in Malam Jabba was decreased up to -1.

All the link roads were closed due to heavy snow while traffic flow on main roads also affected due to landsliding and snow daubing.

The routine life was disturbed due to snowfall and disrupted the power supply in different areas while Wapada officials were working to restore the electricity.

People in upper areas were confined to their homes while business activities were also affected. The met office also predicted more rain and snowfall in upper parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Snow Electricity Business Traffic Parachinar Chitral Dir Upper Malakand Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

4 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

5 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.