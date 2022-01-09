UrduPoint.com

Snowfall Disrupt Routine Life In Tirah, Shalobar Valleys Of Khyber

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Snowfall disrupt routine life in Tirah, Shalobar valleys of Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Incessant rain and long-anticipated snowfall in Tirah and Shalobar valleys of merged district Khyber badly disrupted routine life by confining locals into their houses, a correspondent said on Sunday.

According to KP Meteorological Department, the intermittent downpour started on Monday, January 3 continued till Sunday with 8 inches of snowfall recorded in district Khyber.

All the link roads have been closed due to heavy snow while traffic flow on main road has also been affected due to landslide and snow daubing. Dozens of people have reportedly been injured due to skidding off vehicles.

The routine life has been disturbed due to snowfall while attendance in public offices has also been shrunk. The power supply in different areas has been disrupted and Wapada officials were working to restore the electricity.

People in upper areas were confined to their homes while business activities were also affected. The shortage of food, medicines, and firewood was reported in the district. The locals appealed government and opulent segments of the society for providing necessary help in this need of hour.

