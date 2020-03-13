Snowfall disrupts power system in Waziristan

The fresh spell of the snowfall has disrupted over a dozen electric poles and electricity distribution infrastructure in Kanigaram valley, disrupting the smooth supply of the electricity to the consumers

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The fresh spell of the snowfall has disrupted over a dozen electric poles and electricity distribution infrastructure in Kanigaram valley, disrupting the smooth supply of the electricity to the consumers.

The snowfall hit Saam and Kanigaram valley of Tehsil Ladha and damaged scores of both small and heavy transmission lines. The power supply to FC Headquarters Asman Manzai has also been disconnected.

The local elders have demanded of the Chairman Wapda, Chief Executive Officer Tesco and XEN Tesco to take notice of the matter and restored electricity in the affected areas by sending the technical staff on emergent basis.