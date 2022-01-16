UrduPoint.com

Snowfall Disrupts Routine Life In Shangla

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Snowfall disrupts routine life in Shangla

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) ::The intermittent rainfall coupled with snowfall has brought the mercury level below freezing point in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disrupting the routine life.

According to KP Meteorological Department, the intermittent downpour started in the last couple of weeks with heavy snowfall recorded in district Shangla. All the link roads have been closed due to heavy snow while traffic flow on main road has also been affected due to landsliding and snow daubing. Dozens of people have reportedly been injured due to skidding off vehicles.

The routine life has been disrupted due to snowfall while attendance in public offices have also been shrunk.

The power supply in different areas has been disrupted and Wapada officials were working to restore the electricity.

People in upper areas confined to their homes while business activities also affected. The shortage of firewood was reported in the district and the prices of firewood also escalated.

Shangla Top, Jaaba Sar and other upper parts received one foot snowfall while 2-3 feet snowfall was recorded in Shalkho Sar, Changa Maanga Sar, Spin Sar, Kandawo, Takht Bahram Khan areas, the Met Office predicted.

