Snowfall Disrupts Routine Life In Shangla

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:09 PM

The second day of intermittent snowfall has badly affected the routine life disrupting road and communication links from upper areas to the district

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):The second day of intermittent snowfall has badly affected the routine life disrupting road and communication links from upper areas to the district.

The snowfall in Shangla and other upper parts of the district continued and up to 3 inch snow recorded in Alpuri, Spin Sar, Yakh Kando and Takht Behram Khan while one inch in Shangla Top, Yakh Tangi Top and Jabba Sar.

The people confined to their homes due to severe cold however the prices of firewood increased as the electricity system had badly damaged and power supply to various areas could not be restored due to extreme weather condition.

The met office predicted more snowfall in Shangla on Saturday and rains on Monday and Tuesday while weather would become clear on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, DPO Malik Ijaz directed police Jawans to cooperate with the local administration and locals in clearing the roads from snow. He also deputed heavy contingent of police in various areas of the district to help the struck tourists and passengers. He also directed tourists to use tyre-chain in vehicles while traveling to the area to avoid any untoward incident.

The overall communication system was also disrupted due to snowfall as 3G/4G internet connections and PTCL internet services were not working properly in the upper and lower areas.

