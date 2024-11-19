Snowfall ends dry spell in upper reaches of Kashmir, More snowfall on Neelam valley peaks predicted

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2024) After over three months of dry weather, the upper reaches of Neelam valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir finally has lashed with a gentle snowfall since mid last night , bringing delight to residents and tourists.

Tourist hotspots in the picturesque top mountainous terrain witnessed varying degrees of light to moderate snowfall.

The popular snow-clad resorts turned in the scenic valley turned into playgrounds for tourists capturing memorable moments and expressing joy by playing in the snow.

And at the same time, occupied Srinagar and surrounding areas experienced intermittent light downpour, breaking the prolonged dry spell and bringing relief to locals.

Light rainfall was reported from various parts of the occupied Kashmir Valley.

Meteorological center in occupied Srinagar has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir , said a report reaching here from across the line of control ( LoC).

The forecast anticipates the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow in many places at both sides of the LoC in J&K state, with heavy snowfall expected in isolated higher reaches of the occupied Kashmir Division, including districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam after couple of days, the report underlined.

Meanwhile as a result of continual intermittent snowfall, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (AJK SDMA) has issued an avalanche warning for Neelam and Leepa vallies of AJK.

The warning indicates a Low Danger Level for potential avalanches, particularly those of highest reaches in both of the snow-clad vallies.

It recommend that people stay informed about the situation and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate the risk of potential avalanches in the snow clad areas.

