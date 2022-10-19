Snowfall following rain drops mercury in Swat

Swat received the first snowfall of the winter season on Wednesday which brought down the mercury and changed the weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Swat received the first snowfall of the winter season on Wednesday which brought down the mercury and changed the weather.

Snowfall was reported on the mountain of Mahodand, Utror, Malamjaba, Gabin jaba where rain was reported in plan areas of Swat valley.

According to a private news channel, rain with thundershowers and hailstorm occurred in the plain areas of Swat including Mata, Lalko and Mangora.

Meanwhile, the hailstorm destroyed the standing crops and vegetables of the area.