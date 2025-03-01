Snowfall hits either side of the LoC in Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Parts of the upper reaches of both sides of the line of control in the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir, including Neelam and Leepa valleys in AJK and Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state, lashed with fresh snowfall on Friday, causing significant disruptions.

While the higher reaches in the IIOJ&K experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, the weather impacted air and road services. Flight operations at Srinagar airport halted. A report reaching here Saturday from across the LoC said on Saturday.

On Thursday, heavy snow led to the closure of several roads, including the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Traffic was halted from both the Sonamarg and Kargil sides, with conditions to improve before any further clearance, the report said.

Other high-altitude areas, including Razdan Top, Gurez, Sadhna Top, and Mughal Road, also experienced fresh snowfall, while the Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top, and Amarnath Cave were also affected.

According to the meteorological experts in the state, light to moderate snowfall is expected to continue during the next 24 hours, with the weather likely improving thereafter.

APP/ahr/378