Snowfall Hits Either Side Of The LoC In Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Parts of the upper reaches of both sides of the line of control in the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir, including Neelam and Leepa valleys in AJK and Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state, lashed with fresh snowfall on Friday, causing significant disruptions.
While the higher reaches in the IIOJ&K experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, the weather impacted air and road services. Flight operations at Srinagar airport halted. A report reaching here Saturday from across the LoC said on Saturday.
On Thursday, heavy snow led to the closure of several roads, including the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
Traffic was halted from both the Sonamarg and Kargil sides, with conditions to improve before any further clearance, the report said.
Other high-altitude areas, including Razdan Top, Gurez, Sadhna Top, and Mughal Road, also experienced fresh snowfall, while the Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top, and Amarnath Cave were also affected.
According to the meteorological experts in the state, light to moderate snowfall is expected to continue during the next 24 hours, with the weather likely improving thereafter.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Snowfall hits either side of the LoC in Kashmir6 minutes ago
-
NCHR KP strongly condemns suicide attack at Darul Uloom Haqqnia6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry6 minutes ago
-
PM urges people to help poor, needy during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Syedaal extends Ramadan greetings to nation, Muslim ummah6 minutes ago
-
Judges inspect sub-Jail, order improve inmate care during Ramadan-202516 minutes ago
-
President urges nation to actively support deserving, poor in holy month of Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat ensures affordable Ramazan shopping16 minutes ago
-
Ramadan teaches patience, piety, selflessness: Ayaz Sadiq16 minutes ago
-
AC Dera visits price monitoring desks16 minutes ago
-
10 suspects arrested, weapons and drugs seized in Kohat16 minutes ago
-
04-day Youth and Media Workshop concludes in Rawalakot AJK36 minutes ago