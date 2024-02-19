Snowfall Hits Upper Dir, Swat; 148 Travelers Rescued
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:27 PM
At least 148 travelers were rescued in the wake of intense snowfall in Upper Dir and Swat Valley, said security officials on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) At least 148 travelers were rescued in the wake of intense snowfall in Upper Dir and Swat Valley, said security officials on Monday.
Key roads and the Lowari Tunnel have been closed due to heavy snow accumulation.
Local authorities and the Pakistani Army have swiftly initiated emergency measures to clear critical roadways and the Lowari Tunnel.
In a rapid response, district administration and the military safely transported 148 stranded travelers to designated secure locations.
Heavy machinery is being deployed to clear snow from all roads, ensuring accessibility across the affected areas.
The Pakistan Army is actively engaged in rescuing a large number of travelers trapped in the Lowari Tunnel, ensuring their safe evacuation.
Due to severe snowfall, traffic towards Chitral has been halted as a precautionary measure by local authorities.
District administration and the Pakistan Army are providing essential supplies such as food and blankets to stranded travelers, offering support amidst challenging weather conditions.
APP/ash/
