Snowfall In Murree; Tourists Advised To Strictly Obey Traffic Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:40 PM

The district administration on Wednesday advised the tourists to strictly obey traffic rules in Murree to avoid traffic congestion

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration had issued travel advisory, advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

The instructions being given to the tourists at entry points must be followed, he said adding the strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against parking rules violators.

The tourists could contact control room on 051-9269016 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information.

He said the comprehensive traffic plan was in place to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

The tourists had been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz directed the Deputy Superintendent Police, Traffic to remain in the field to monitor arrangements to regulate traffic flow and facilitate the tourists.

Traffic wardens had also been deployed with Highway Machinery to remove snow from the roads, he added.

He informed that total 1734 vehicles of tourists were present in Murree. He also advised the tourists to follow traffic rules and adopt all possible precautionary measures.

There would be regulated entry and maximum 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to entry from all entry points in normal weather conditions, he added.

