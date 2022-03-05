Snowfall likely in mountainous areas of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Snowfall in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to start from Saturday. Spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department said tourists should take precautionary measures while traveling to hilly resorts.

He said this series of rains, hail and snowfall will continue intermittently till Thursday according met office.Tourists should avoid unnecessary travel.

The tourists can contact the tourism department's helpline 1422 at any time to know the flow of traffic and weather conditions before their trip, he said.

The helpline of the tourism department 1422 is active round the clock, he added.