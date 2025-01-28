Snowfall Predicted in IIOJK from Jan, 29: Kashmir weather to remain erratic until Feb, 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Jan, 2025) Weather at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), which has been dry and clear for the past week, is set to change in the coming days, Said a weather report issued here on Tuesday .

The report predicted that light to moderate snowfall is expected starting in the occupied valley from January 29, particularly in the higher reaches of the region.

The report revealed that the weather would remain dry and clear until 28th January, with high temperatures during the day and low temperatures at night. "The weather will stay dry until 28th January, but from 29th January, there will be a shift as a Western Disturbance (WD) approaches," the report said.

"The first WD will bring light rain and snowfall, particularly in the mountainous areas, and some light rain in the plains. There's also a chance of light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches," the report added.

The report continued that the weather conditions would remain unsettled through the start of February.

"The second WD will impact the region between 1st and 2nd February, bringing slight rainfall and snowfall in the mountainous and lower areas," the report said, adding that a third WD was expected to arrive around 4th and 5th February, resulting in more light snowfall and rainfall in the region.

The report indicated that while no major weather event is expected, the residents were advised to stay alert for unpredictable changes.

"There will be some erratic weather during this period, with occasional sunshine, but it will generally be cloudy with spells of snow and rain," according to the report.

The report concluded that the minimum temperatures were expected to over around 2-3 degrees Celsius, with daytime temperatures ranging from 30-35 degrees Celsius.

