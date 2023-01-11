UrduPoint.com

Snowfall Prediction: Control Rooms Set Up In All Districts Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Snowfall prediction: Control rooms set up in all districts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :In the wake of expected heavy rainfall in parts of the province, Levis Force Balochistan has established control rooms in all districts of the province.

Director General Balochistan Levis Force, Naseebullah Khan Kakar said that Levis Force is ready to assist Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to avert any untoward incident during the rain and snowfall expected in part of the province.

"Control rooms have been set up in all districts of the province," DG Levis said and urged the people to contact in case of any emergency.

He also called upon people to avoid picnicking and outings during the next week.

Related Topics

Balochistan All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Global Market publishes Healthcare Regul ..

Abu Dhabi Global Market publishes Healthcare Regulations

13 minutes ago
 California-Punjab SPA important milestone to stren ..

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to strengthen both provinces: Masood

37 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s lar ..

SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibi ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defam ..

Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defamation on social media

43 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.