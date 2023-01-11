Snowfall prediction: Control rooms set up in all districts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :In the wake of expected heavy rainfall in parts of the province, Levis Force Balochistan has established control rooms in all districts of the province.

Director General Balochistan Levis Force, Naseebullah Khan Kakar said that Levis Force is ready to assist Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to avert any untoward incident during the rain and snowfall expected in part of the province.

"Control rooms have been set up in all districts of the province," DG Levis said and urged the people to contact in case of any emergency.

He also called upon people to avoid picnicking and outings during the next week.