Snowfall, Road Conjunctions Affect Tourism In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Snowfall, road conjunctions affect tourism in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Rain and snowfall continued for the third consecutive day in Abbottabad and adjacent areas which has caused a considerable drop in mercury along with a decline in tourism.

In the Thandiani area of the district, over three feet of snowfall has been recorded during the last three days which has blocked major roads leading towards Murree and disconnecting dozens of villages from the city area.

According to local people, prolonged power outages were also reported from the upper parts of the district due to heavy snowfall forcing the people to remain indoors.

The snowy weather has also caused a shortage of food items and firewood in upper Abbottabad.

The officials of Gilgit Development Authority (GDA) were busy in clearing the roads through heavy machinery while Rescue 1122 staff and district police were present to assist the tourists.

The snowfall continued in Nathia Gali, Changa Gali, Donga Gali and Ayubia for the last three days. Due to the heavy snowfall life in these tourist resorts has almost come to a standstill.

