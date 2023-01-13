Snowfall, shooting stones disturb traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was stopped, today, after snowfall and landsliding.

Media reports said that the traffic movement was stopped in view of continuous snowfall in Nowgam-Banihal sector.

"There are shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban as well," it added.

The Meteorological Department said that the snowfall started in most places of Kashmir, including Srinagar, Banihal, and Bhadarwah.