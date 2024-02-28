Snowfall shrinks water level in Mangla dam

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The water level in Mangla dam, the country's second largest reservoir, is shrinking to the level of 1050 feet

due to low inflows caused by heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources told here that water level in the dam was noted at 1114.

90 feet compared to the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

The live storage capacity of the reservoir was reported nearly 0.670 million acre feet (MAF).

The sources further said that inflows and outflows of Jhelum River at Mangla dam were recorded at 12000 and 40000 cusec respectively on Wednesday.

APP/ahr/378/