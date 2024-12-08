ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The winter season has brought a surge in tourism to the snow-covered mountains of Pakistan, with thousands of enthusiasts flocking to the slopes to experience the thrill of winter sports, where the mountains, blanketed with a thick layer of snow, have transformed into a breathtakingly picturesque winter wonderland, captivating the hearts of tourists and locals alike.

A report on ptv news Channel has revealed that snowfall has brought a significant boost to Pakistan's tourism industry, establishing the country as a top winter destination for tourists.

Social media users and vloggers took to their platforms to share stunning pictures and videos of the snow-covered landscapes.

According to the report, the snow-covered mountains, frozen lakes and picturesque landscapes have attracted a large number of tourists from across the globe.

The report highlighted that the tourism industry in Pakistan has witnessed unprecedented growth, with hotels and resorts in popular destinations such as Swat, Azad Kashmir, Hunza and other Northern parts of the country reporting full occupancy.

The report also quoted tourism officials as saying that the government is taking steps to further promote winter tourism in Pakistan, including improving infrastructure and providing facilities for tourists.

In Azad Kashmir, people were seen celebrating the snowfall, with many taking to the streets to enjoy the winter wonderland.

"It is a beautiful sight," said Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Muzaffarabad.

"The snowfall has brought a new life to our city. We are thrilled to see tourists enjoying the snow-covered landscapes," said another local.

Rukhsana Bibi, a local shopkeeper in Neelum Valley said, "The snowfall has been a blessing for us. Our businesses have flourished and we are earning a good income. We welcome tourists with open hearts and hope they enjoy their stay in our beautiful valley."

"We are committed to developing the tourism industry in Pakistan," said a spokesperson for the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

"We are working to improve the infrastructure, provide better facilities to tourists, and promote our beautiful country as a top tourist destination, he added."

"Woke up to a winter wonderland in Hunza! The snow-covered mountains and frozen lakes are a sight to behold." Instagram user.

"Exploring the snow-covered streets of Muzaffarabad and it's like a dream come true! The people, the food, the scenery everything is just perfect." Facebook user.