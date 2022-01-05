UrduPoint.com

Snowfall Turns South Waziristan Into Winter Wonderland

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The severity of cold in Tribal District South Waziristan has increased drastically as its residents experienced the first snowfall of the season that turns the entire region into the snow clad winter wonderland.

Snowfall in various parts of South Waziristan already began two days ago and will continue for the next two days.

According to district Administration South Waziristan, due to heavy snowfall, Angora Adda road was closed for traffic. However, the administration said that work underway to reopen the road for traffic.

According to a senior journalist from South Waziristan Rehmatullah Mehsud, snowfalls were occurred in various parts of South Waziristan including Kaniguram, Ladha, Makin, Baddar, Shakai, Wana and Shawal.

 District South Waziristan is home to a diversity of stunning landscapes, scenic valley and picturesque places; hence tourists thronged to the region to enjoy the heavy snow that turned the Waziristan a 'winter wonderland'.

The tehsil administration, along with other departments has been taking necessary steps to facilitate tourists and locals during the snowfall season including clearing snow from the roads.

