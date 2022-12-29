SNWC approved 165 schemes to develop minority worship places: Essarani

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani on Thursday said that Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee (SNWC) has approved 165 schemes to repair, renovate and improvement facilities at temples, Churches, Gurdwaras and other worship places.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani on Thursday said that Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee (SNWC) has approved 165 schemes to repair, renovate and improvement facilities at temples, Churches, Gurdwaras and other worship places.

The 30 member committee having representation of Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Parsi communities was constituted by Sindh government to devise welfare plans and take decisions on the issues pertaining to minority communities of the province, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of prayer's hall at Bethany Church in Hyderabad.

The minister vowed to complete as many development schemes as possible at the end of the current financial year.

Essarani said that Pakistan People's Party believes in serving the people without discrimination and on special directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government has envisaged an impressive plan for the welfare of the minorities.

Development and prosperity of Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Parsi communities was part of the manifesto of the Pakistan People's Party, he reiterated.

Pastor Akram Aleem, Shakeel Sardar, Pastor Javed Bhatti, Salamat Ghani, Munwar Iqbal and other dignitaries of the Christian community were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

On this occasion, the Christian community of the Hur Compound lauded the efforts of the PPP Sindh Government for completing the scheme of reconstruction of the prayer hall in the church.