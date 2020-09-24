So-called APC movement to fizzle out in next 4 months: Sh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday said that the so-called APC [all parties conference] movement of the opposition parties would fizzle out in next four months.

Addressing a new conference at Faisalabad Railway Station on Thursday, he termed claims of the APC a joke with the people of Pakistan as the main political parties participating in the APC remained in power for the last 30 years and they were responsible for inflation, poverty and illiteracy in the country.

He said it was ironical that some employees getting salary of hardly Rs 16,000 has hefty amounts of billions of rupees in their accounts. In fact, the corrupt used the bank accounts of poor people to launder the black money and rendered the nation poorer.

Responding to a statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that he would not attend a meeting to be participated by Sheikh Rashid, he said: "I have been in politics before the birth of Bilawal. I have worked with senior politician Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan for the Kashmir cause and I will continue serving the nation as long as people vote me to power." He appreciated the role of Pak Army and said that the organized institution is not only defending our geographic boundaries but also helping the civilian government in facing the natural calamities.

He said that Nawaz Sharif kept mum for the last one year, while twitter of Maryam Nawaz remained dry for 10 months. The logic behind their attitude was to mature their long-standing demand of an NRO [secret deal]. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan remained firm in the saddle and refused to give any relief to the looters and plunders, who were again hoping for another royal treatment.

Commenting on the speech of Nawaz Sharif, he said that he had dug his own grave by passing negative remarks against the Pakistan Army. He said that meeting with the army chief was an honour for any Pakistani and every politician wanted to have a meeting with him [army chief].

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also had one-on-one meeting with the army chief, he disclosed and added that he [the Maulana] could not deny it and if he would do so, "I am in a position to give exact time and place of the meeting].

He claimed that no change is in the offing. The APC drama was staged to create chaos and anarchy in the country as they [opposition parties] were expecting that Imran Khan would get absolute majority in Senate during the upper house of the parliament elections in March next year.

Sh Rashid claimed that Pakistan people's Party (PPP) would never opt for resignations from assemblies as it would be the last nail in their political coffin. He said the PPP would lose its last citadel, as after tendering resignations, they would never come to power even in Sindh.

He said that the PPP was responsible for the plight of the poor people of Sindh where they were being forced to drink contaminated water as the party failed to provide the basic amenities to the people of Sindh.

Sh Rashid said that the opposition parties would never resign from assemblies and if they did so, new elections would be held which would wash out them from the political arena.

He said that Imran Khan was the elected civilian prime minister and the army was fully supporting him as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Regarding recent statement of Nawaz Sharif, he said that the political party was also at the verge of division and soon "N" would give birth to "Sheen".

He said that the APC was a gathering of failed politicians and he would arrange a public meeting in the same city next day where the APC would organise its protest meeting.

about Faisalabad, he said that it is one of the most important cities of Pakistan which is generating sufficient funds for the country. He announced Rs 20 million for repair and renovation of Faisalabad Railway Station.

Earlier, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib also addressed the conference and said that a visible improvement would be brought in the railways soon. He said that the PM is taking interest in the up-gradation of railways system as it is imperative for strengthening the national economy.