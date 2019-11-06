Provincial minister of Punjab for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking wise decisions and steps for resolving all existing issues including Kashmir

He said no one could tackle a number of matters at a time patiently except Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was busy to address the long standing dispute of Indian held Kashmir besides putting the country on way of prosperity.

But, he added, Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman could not digest it and planed so-called Azadi march to distract the smooth running system of the government.

He asked that politics for personal gains would face failure as Maulana's Azadi march had unmasked his real face across the globe, adding, every one knew that he wanted to get benefits from the march and it would be a flop show.

He urged the JUI-F chief to present logical demands before the incumbent government so that the government could consider it.