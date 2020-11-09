So-called democratic India trampling every basic right in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :India is violating all democratic rights enshrined in UN Charter as cordon and search operations (CASOs), killings, torture, daily humiliations, mass graves have become a norm in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, on Monday, said, India claimed to be the largest democracy in the world, but the claim was a big fraud. This is what is being experienced by the Muslims, Dalits and other minorities in the territory.

In occupied Kashmir, CASO, killings, torture, daily humiliations and mass graves have become a norm. The report said that New Delhi was violating all democratic rights given under UN Charter in IIOJK on daily basis.

The state of democracy inside India was also poor.

It said that every effort on the part of fascist Modi government is being made to erase the IIOJK's unique identity, while the fact is that the Kashmiris' struggle for the UN-pledged right to self-determination is being dubbed as terrorism by so-called democratic Indian regime.

New Delhi in defiance of the Kashmiris' aspirations abrogated Article 370 of its constitution to deprive Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the report said and added that all political parties of the territory are up in arms the move and are unanimously raising their voice for restoration of the special status of the territory.