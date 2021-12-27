So-called public representatives ruthlessly plundered the country.At present, the only solution to all problems is a presidential system of government.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:17 PM

Addressing a function on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Day, PML-Q central leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that Pakistan was established by dreaming of a prosperous state

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th December, 2021) Addressing a function on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Day, PML-Q central leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that Pakistan was established by dreaming of a prosperous state.

Unfortunately, inexperienced politicians and bureaucrats put personal interests first. He said The country has become economically weaker day by day due to frivolous policies and measures and today the skyrocketing inflation and unemployment rates have made the lives of the people miserable.

External debt has crossed all limits and there is a risk of bankruptcy. In these circumstances, there’s an urgently needs for an economic and strategic team to take over the reins of the country.

He more added There is an urgent need for concrete reforms in the formation of a national government consisting of experts. The so-called public representatives ruthlessly plundered the country. At present, the only solution to all problems is a presidential system of government.

