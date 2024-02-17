Open Menu

So-called Security Heightened In IIOJK Ahead Of Indian PM’s Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 05:53 PM

So-called security heightened in IIOJK ahead of Indian PM’s visit

Authorities have beefed up so-called security across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Authorities have beefed up so-called security across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu on February 20.

During his daylong visit, he is scheduled to address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu city. Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects virtually, interact with the people via video conferencing and deliver job letters to youth.

Reportedly, the venue for the rally has been put under siege and tight security arrangements are made around it. All vehicles passing near the venue are being frisked and special check posts are installed along the River Tawi bank, adjacent to the MA Stadium.

All sports activities are also temporarily suspended in the Stadium.

The so-called security has also been heightened in the Kashmir valley ahead of Modi’s visit to Jammu. Quoting a top police officer, a report said, “Besides upgradation of vigil on the borders, the security forces are patrolling the highways and other spots, from the security point of view”, adding, “Frisking has also been intensified in many south districts including Kulgam.” He said that naka checking has been increased and many vehicles and bikes are being seized.

A top police officer was quoted by the media as having said that the so-called security arrangements across the territory have been tightened to ensure there is no untoward incident ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Police Sports Narendra Modi Visit Vehicles Job Bank Jammu February Media All From Top

Recent Stories

All resources to be utilized for transparent distr ..

All resources to be utilized for transparent distribution of Zakat: Haji Ashraf ..

1 minute ago
 Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Be ..

Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Behrami third

1 minute ago
 CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in genera ..

CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in general elections

20 minutes ago
 PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his offi ..

PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office

24 minutes ago
 Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title

Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illn ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir

1 hour ago
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over pr ..

Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging

2 hours ago
 PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns ..

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud

3 hours ago
 Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for firs ..

Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time

4 hours ago
 Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to ..

Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in international tourist ar ..

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in international tourist arrivals growth in 2023

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan