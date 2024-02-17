So-called Security Heightened In IIOJK Ahead Of Indian PM’s Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Authorities have beefed up so-called security across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Authorities have beefed up so-called security across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu on February 20.
During his daylong visit, he is scheduled to address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu city. Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects virtually, interact with the people via video conferencing and deliver job letters to youth.
Reportedly, the venue for the rally has been put under siege and tight security arrangements are made around it. All vehicles passing near the venue are being frisked and special check posts are installed along the River Tawi bank, adjacent to the MA Stadium.
All sports activities are also temporarily suspended in the Stadium.
The so-called security has also been heightened in the Kashmir valley ahead of Modi’s visit to Jammu. Quoting a top police officer, a report said, “Besides upgradation of vigil on the borders, the security forces are patrolling the highways and other spots, from the security point of view”, adding, “Frisking has also been intensified in many south districts including Kulgam.” He said that naka checking has been increased and many vehicles and bikes are being seized.
A top police officer was quoted by the media as having said that the so-called security arrangements across the territory have been tightened to ensure there is no untoward incident ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.
Recent Stories
All resources to be utilized for transparent distribution of Zakat: Haji Ashraf ..
Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Behrami third
CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in general elections
PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office
Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title
Commissioner Rawalpindi suffering from mental illness, says Amir Mir
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in international tourist arrivals growth in 2023
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All resources to be utilized for transparent distribution of Zakat: Haji Ashraf Abbasi1 minute ago
-
CM pays tribute to Karachi Police Office attack martyrs15 minutes ago
-
CEO health inspects THQ Jhumra15 minutes ago
-
FDA deploys coaches, instructors at sports complex15 minutes ago
-
CM visits headquarters of Elite Force, Patrolling Police15 minutes ago
-
CM inspects remodeling of Babu Sabu Toll Plaza15 minutes ago
-
CJP Isa reacts to allegations of rigging in general elections20 minutes ago
-
PTI-P head Pervez Khattak steps down from his office24 minutes ago
-
Gang busted: 2 arrested, 5 stolen bikes recovered25 minutes ago
-
MQM-P forms negotiation committee regarding government formation25 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate boys tug-of-war competitions held26 minutes ago
-
EuroVillage family-focused festival amuses residents of twin cities36 minutes ago