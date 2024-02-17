So-called security heightened in IIOJK ahead of Indian PM’s visit

Authorities have beefed up so-called security across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Authorities have beefed up so-called security across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu on February 20.

During his daylong visit, he is scheduled to address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu city. Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects virtually, interact with the people via video conferencing and deliver job letters to youth.

Reportedly, the venue for the rally has been put under siege and tight security arrangements are made around it. All vehicles passing near the venue are being frisked and special check posts are installed along the River Tawi bank, adjacent to the MA Stadium.

All sports activities are also temporarily suspended in the Stadium.

The so-called security has also been heightened in the Kashmir valley ahead of Modi’s visit to Jammu. Quoting a top police officer, a report said, “Besides upgradation of vigil on the borders, the security forces are patrolling the highways and other spots, from the security point of view”, adding, “Frisking has also been intensified in many south districts including Kulgam.” He said that naka checking has been increased and many vehicles and bikes are being seized.

A top police officer was quoted by the media as having said that the so-called security arrangements across the territory have been tightened to ensure there is no untoward incident ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.