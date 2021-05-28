UrduPoint.com
So Far 10 Percent Population Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Dr Nosheen Hamid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

So far 10 percent population vaccinated against Covid-19: Dr Nosheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Nosheen Hamid on Friday said that so far 10 percent population of the country has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and vaccination process would be boost in coming days to protect the precious lives.

Talking to a private news Channel, she said that the registration process of 19 years old people has been started across the country.

Replying to a question, Nosheen revealed that the number of positive coronavirus cases decreasing day by day due to effective steps against pandemic virus.

She stressed that people should have registered as soon as possible to protect their lives and till over 6 million people had registered for vaccination.

The government taking various steps for maximum vaccination of population and by 2021 around 70 million people would be vaccinated as per target.

Dr Nosheen told that registration is open for all and suggested that people should put their CNIC digit without any space for registration and send it on 1166.

To a question, she underlined that around 15 vaccination centers have been set up in the different parts of the Federal Capital area and all are easily accessible for public.

Nosheen mentioned that over 1,20,000 Pakistani vaccine doses ready for people which is jointly programme of Pakistan and China governments.

The Government is also being establish Covid vaccination center in the far flung area of the country, she added.

