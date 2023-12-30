So far 1155 students completed education in CKSKS Cadet College Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (CKSKS) Cadet College has achieved milestones by educating 1155 students since its inception

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (CKSKS) Cadet College has achieved milestones by educating 1155 students since its inception.

According to official sources, Cadet College that has been established to mark the bravery and valor of Captain Karnal Sher Khan is famous in the country for its education standard and qualification of teachers.

Seats have also been reserved in the college for students of merged areas and tribal areas while all the necessary facilities have been ensured in the college for capacity and character building of students.

Modern laboratories and an IT computer section have been established in the cadet college while spacious classrooms have been provided contemporary education facilities including a smart board for students.

People of the area have appreciated the efforts of the Pak Army for the establishment of Cadet College and suggested setting up more educational institutions on the same pattern for students.