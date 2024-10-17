So far 127,011 kissan cards applications received across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Agricultural Secretariat Southern Punjab received so far over 127,011 applications for Kissan card across the Bahawalpur division.

The official source told APP here on Thursday that as many as 38940 applications were received from district Bahawalpur, 46,915 from district Bahawal Nagar and 13,096 from district Rahim Yar Khan.

He highlighted that a total of 44,559 Kissan Cards including 14421 cards in Bahawalpur, 17042 in Bahawal Nagar and 13096 cards in Rahim Yar Khan,were already distributed among the growers.

The cards facility was meant to offer various kind of agricultural subsidies for underlying demands of the growers, said the source.

The initiative aimed to benefit 0.5 million farmers, with each farmer could be eligible for loans ranging from PKR 30,000 to PKR 150,000 per acre,he added.

Meanwhile,the CM Green Tractor Scheme will distribute 10,000 tractors among farmers over the course of the year.