So far 13.7 mln expatriates registered with BE&OE and 2,50,000 OPF membership card holders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Every year around 0.8 million Pakistanis proceed to abroad for seeking and getting jobs in different countries of the World on valid protected work visa by the Protectorate of Emigrants.

An official source of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told APP here, he said that Overseas Pakistanis who have proceeded abroad after 23rd March, 1979 on valid protected work visa by the Protectorate of Emigrants, Bureau of Emigrations & Overseas Employment (BE&OE) and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) are automatically registered with OPF and can avail the services of OPF.

He said that so far approximately 13.7 million Pakistanis have been registered with BE&OE, in addition 2,50,000 membership card have been issued to Overseas Pakistanis.

Those Overseas Pakistanis, who are not registered with OPF can do so by getting themselves registered voluntarily with OPF after paying Rs. 4,000/- each once for all on standard terms and conditions.

To a questioned, he said that to obtain OPF Membership, the following two categories have been defined,

Compulsory Category I. Registered with protectorate of emigrants under section VIII of emigration ordinance and proceeded abroad.

Voluntary Category II. Proceeded abroad for at least one year period but not registered with Protectorate of emigrants. This category also include the following status, Indefinite stay abroad, Valid Work/Employment Visa,

Students (male/female) of 18 years old, Dual nationality holder (Pakistani & any other nationality).

The source underlined that the following are not eligible for OPF Membership card

A person holding passport bearing valid visa but not proceeded abroad, holder of any kind of visit visa, irrespective of stay period, a person proceeding for Hajj, Umrah, Pilgrimage and medical treatment abroad, Illegal emigrants (until they get themselves legalize as per law of the host countries.

He said that following documents are required for obtaining Duplicate Card including filled and signed prescribed application Form, Provide Photocopies of Valid Visa/Iqama (Resident Permit), Provide Photocopy of Valid Passport

Provide Photocopy of CNIC/NICOP, Duplicate Card service charges will be Rs.1000/-

Submit Service charges payment at ASKARI BANK Online A/C#. PK92ASCM0000581480800080 with swift Code#. ASCMPKKA. OPF Membership card is valid for the period of 05 years, he added.