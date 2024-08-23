- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- So far 13.7 mln expatriates registered with BE&OE and 2,50,000 OPF membership card holders
So Far 13.7 Mln Expatriates Registered With BE&OE And 2,50,000 OPF Membership Card Holders
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Every year around 0.8 million Pakistanis proceed to abroad for seeking and getting jobs in different countries of the World on valid protected work visa by the Protectorate of Emigrants
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Every year around 0.8 million Pakistanis proceed to abroad for seeking and getting jobs in different countries of the World on valid protected work visa by the Protectorate of Emigrants.
An official source of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told APP here, he said that Overseas Pakistanis who have proceeded abroad after 23rd March, 1979 on valid protected work visa by the Protectorate of Emigrants, Bureau of Emigrations & Overseas Employment (BE&OE) and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) are automatically registered with OPF and can avail the services of OPF.
He said that so far approximately 13.7 million Pakistanis have been registered with BE&OE, in addition 2,50,000 membership card have been issued to Overseas Pakistanis.
Those Overseas Pakistanis, who are not registered with OPF can do so by getting themselves registered voluntarily with OPF after paying Rs. 4,000/- each once for all on standard terms and conditions.
To a questioned, he said that to obtain OPF Membership, the following two categories have been defined,
Compulsory Category I. Registered with protectorate of emigrants under section VIII of emigration ordinance and proceeded abroad.
Voluntary Category II. Proceeded abroad for at least one year period but not registered with Protectorate of emigrants. This category also include the following status, Indefinite stay abroad, Valid Work/Employment Visa,
Students (male/female) of 18 years old, Dual nationality holder (Pakistani & any other nationality).
The source underlined that the following are not eligible for OPF Membership card
A person holding passport bearing valid visa but not proceeded abroad, holder of any kind of visit visa, irrespective of stay period, a person proceeding for Hajj, Umrah, Pilgrimage and medical treatment abroad, Illegal emigrants (until they get themselves legalize as per law of the host countries.
He said that following documents are required for obtaining Duplicate Card including filled and signed prescribed application Form, Provide Photocopies of Valid Visa/Iqama (Resident Permit), Provide Photocopy of Valid Passport
Provide Photocopy of CNIC/NICOP, Duplicate Card service charges will be Rs.1000/-
Submit Service charges payment at ASKARI BANK Online A/C#. PK92ASCM0000581480800080 with swift Code#. ASCMPKKA. OPF Membership card is valid for the period of 05 years, he added.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..2 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident3 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam4 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB4 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority4 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM4 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister4 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case4 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner4 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui4 hours ago