Open Menu

Soan Bridge Closed For Traffic Due To Landslide: CTP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Soan bridge closed for traffic due to landslide: CTP

Soan Bridge has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides, said a City Traffic Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Soan Bridge has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides, said a City Traffic Police spokesman.

He informed that Traffic from Rawat to Kutchery is being diverted to alternative routes.

The traffic coming from Kutchery Chowk is being allowed in a single line, he said adding, there is heavy traffic pressure on both sides at High Court Road near Soan Bridge.

In-charge traffic Civil Lines Circle along with Traffic Wardens is making all-out efforts to maintain the flow of traffic.

Additional traffic wardens have also been deployed to regulate traffic in the circle, he added.

The citizens going to Rawat from Kutchery Chowk and Jhelum Road to Rawat are requested to avoid unnecessary travel on the road, he added.

Senior Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Munir Ahmed Hashmi is also present in the field and supervising the efforts being made to regulate traffic, he informed.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Jhelum From Court

Recent Stories

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

57 seconds ago
 Cheniere Energy, ENN Ink 20-Plus Year LNG Agreemen ..

Cheniere Energy, ENN Ink 20-Plus Year LNG Agreement for 1.8Mln Tonnes Per Year - ..

58 seconds ago
 Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority ..

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to sign MoUs with six ..

1 minute ago
 Education board approves budget 2023-24

Education board approves budget 2023-24

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram st ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram stresses precaution to stay heal ..

1 minute ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali assures pro ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali assures protection of minorities communit ..

15 minutes ago
DC chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha arrangemen ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha arrangements

14 minutes ago
 Prince William launches new UK homelessness initia ..

Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative

14 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 Spanish Catholic Church Clerics Involve ..

Over 1,000 Spanish Catholic Church Clerics Involved in Pedophile Crimes - Report ..

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs imm ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs immediate rainwater draining meas ..

14 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns contempt c ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns contempt case against IGP

14 minutes ago
 Murree's cleanliness top priority; CEO RWMC

Murree's cleanliness top priority; CEO RWMC

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan