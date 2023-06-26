Soan bridge closed for traffic due to landslide: CTP

Soan Bridge has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides, said a City Traffic Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Soan Bridge has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides, said a City Traffic Police spokesman.

He informed that Traffic from Rawat to Kutchery is being diverted to alternative routes.

The traffic coming from Kutchery Chowk is being allowed in a single line, he said adding, there is heavy traffic pressure on both sides at High Court Road near Soan Bridge.

In-charge traffic Civil Lines Circle along with Traffic Wardens is making all-out efforts to maintain the flow of traffic.

Additional traffic wardens have also been deployed to regulate traffic in the circle, he added.

The citizens going to Rawat from Kutchery Chowk and Jhelum Road to Rawat are requested to avoid unnecessary travel on the road, he added.

Senior Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Munir Ahmed Hashmi is also present in the field and supervising the efforts being made to regulate traffic, he informed.