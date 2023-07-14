Open Menu

Sobia Condoles Martyrdom Of 9 Security Forces' Personnel In Zhob Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 10:44 PM

Sobia condoles martyrdom of 9 security forces' personnel in Zhob attack

Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Sobia Kiran Kabzai on Friday expressed her sorrow over the martyrdom of 9 personnel of security forces in the attack of terrorists in Zhob Garrison

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Sobia Kiran Kabzai on Friday expressed her sorrow over the martyrdom of 9 personnel of security forces in the attack of terrorists in Zhob Garrison.

In a statement issued here, she said that nine security personnel sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country.

She also praised the security personnel for killing the attacking terrorists through quick response.

Sobia Kiran paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives for the protection of the lives and propertyof the people.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Zhob

Recent Stories

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Kouto ..

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

7 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

8 minutes ago
 Four killed, three injured in Kashmore firing

Four killed, three injured in Kashmore firing

17 minutes ago
 PML-N always led country on path of progress: Shei ..

PML-N always led country on path of progress: Sheikh Jafar

17 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Russia's Krasnodar Reg ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Russia's Krasnodar Region Reaches 5 - Investigators

17 minutes ago
 Extreme heat, rainfall highlight need for more cli ..

Extreme heat, rainfall highlight need for more climate action: UN weather agency ..

17 minutes ago
Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While ..

Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While Battling Wildfires in British ..

32 minutes ago
 Almost 290 Children Died at Sea Attempting to Reac ..

Almost 290 Children Died at Sea Attempting to Reach Europe in First Half of 2023 ..

25 minutes ago
 EU Extends Humanitarian Exemption From Syria Sanct ..

EU Extends Humanitarian Exemption From Syria Sanctions for 6 Months

25 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks IMF ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks IMF MD for assistance in concludin ..

25 minutes ago
 Construction of FESCO TRW inaugurated at Jhang Cir ..

Construction of FESCO TRW inaugurated at Jhang Circle

25 minutes ago
 Wagner troops training Belarus forces

Wagner troops training Belarus forces

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan