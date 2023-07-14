Sobia condoles martyrdom of 9 security forces' personnel in Zhob attack

Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Sobia Kiran Kabzai on Friday expressed her sorrow over the martyrdom of 9 personnel of security forces in the attack of terrorists in Zhob Garrison

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Sobia Kiran Kabzai on Friday expressed her sorrow over the martyrdom of 9 personnel of security forces in the attack of terrorists in Zhob Garrison.

In a statement issued here, she said that nine security personnel sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country.

She also praised the security personnel for killing the attacking terrorists through quick response.

Sobia Kiran paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives for the protection of the lives and propertyof the people.