Sobia Kiran Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Panjgur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Sobia Kiran Kabzai strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in the Chukab sector in Panjgur district, near the Pakistan-Iran border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Sobia Kiran Kabzai strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in the Chukab sector in Panjgur district, near the Pakistan-Iran border.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that Pakistan Army, FC and other security agencies had wiped out terrorists from the country.

She condoled with the families of the security personnel who were martyred in the terrorist attack.

