SOC Arrests Two Dangerous Criminals From UAE

Published November 19, 2024

SOC arrests two dangerous criminals from UAE

Punjab Police Special Operation Cell (SOC) and Interpol have arrested two dangerous absconders from United Arab Emirates (UAE)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Punjab Police Special Operation Cell (SOC) and Interpol have arrested two dangerous absconders from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This year, the total number of absconder criminals arrested from foreign countries has reached 93.

Police Department official sources told APP that criminal Rizwan Shehzad had kidnapped and killed a citizen in Sialkot 2 years ago.

The other accused, Rana Afaq Ali, was wanted in the case of dacoity in Model Town Police Station of Vehari. The operation cell team arrested the two in close coordination with the UAE police.

According to police sources, the team of the special operations cell took the two accused from Sharjah on Tuesday. The IG Punjab has congratulated the RPO Gujranwala, DPO Sialkot and Vahari for successfully conducting operations. He said that both the accused will be punished by completing legal proceedings soon.

