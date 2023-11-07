Open Menu

Sochi Youth Festival To Nurture Future Youth Leaders; Speakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The National Preparatory Committee of Pakistan, Pashtoon Students Council, in collaboration with the Progressive Writers Associations (Intellectual Wing), organized a ceremony at Rawalpindi Arts Council to highlight the importance of upcoming "Youth Festival" in Sochi, Russia, scheduled for March 2024.

The theme of the festival is "Let's Shape the Future of World Youth Together: A Multipolar World for Peace, Prosperity, Sovereignty, Mutual Assistance, and Shared Global Values."

On the occasion, President of Progressive, Amarlal Adv, who is also the Coordinator of the National Preparatory Committee (NPC), said that the main objective of the festival was to cultivate future youth leaders worldwide.

He added that the festival would promote unity and collaboration between global youth, Pakistani student delegations, and youth leaders.

Amarlal further mentioned that the festival would welcome not only student delegations but also active youth leaders and experts.

This significant event would gather hundreds of thousands of young people from various countries, featuring diverse cultural artists, entertainers, and speakers, all coming together to celebrate unity, love, and peace.

Farhat Fatima, the General Secretary of the Progressive Writers Associations (PWA) Intellectual Wing, in collaboration with the Preparatory Committee, announced plans to organize meetings and cultural programs across the country related to the "Youth Festival.”

More than thousand students from National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Arid Agricultural University and different universities participated in the event.

