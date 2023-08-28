Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Founder of Bhai Khan Welfare Trust Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain on Monday stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure maximum relief to needy and destitute people.

Yaseen Arain remarked in a meeting with the President of City Welfare Organisation Aslam Khan Desawali here and acknowledged his social welfare work.

"Serving ailing humanity is worship of Allah," said Arain expressing determination to continue welfare activities with more dedication.