Social Activist Calls For Joint Efforts For Needy People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Founder of Bhai Khan Welfare Trust Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain on Monday stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure maximum relief to needy and destitute people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Founder of Bhai Khan Welfare Trust Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain on Monday stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure maximum relief to needy and destitute people.

Yaseen Arain remarked in a meeting with the President of City Welfare Organisation Aslam Khan Desawali here and acknowledged his social welfare work.

"Serving ailing humanity is worship of Allah," said Arain expressing determination to continue welfare activities with more dedication.

