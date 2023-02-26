UrduPoint.com

Social Activist Considers PM's Austerity Measures Welcome Step To Deal Financial Crunch

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A renowned social leader working for the environment and public health and Chairperson Subh-e-Nau, Shahida Kausar Farooq, Sunday said the austerity measures announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were a welcome step to deal with the economic crunch.

She said the countrymen would have to change priorities together so that they could learn to live with fewer resources. Reacting to the decision to adopt austerity by the Federal cabinet, Shahida said these decisions were welcomed but the real challenge was to implement these measures.

"Growing population and limited resources demand that we collectively change our habits," she said and suggested that the available sunlight should be utilized as much as possible in order to save energy.

She also stressed that marriage ceremonies, where a one-dish ban had been imposed, must also be held in daylight. She said that markets should be closed early in the evening.

She said that the use of personal vehicles should be discouraged by introducing better public transport, especially in big cities, and the trend of private riding could be reduced to save expensive petrol and diesel on the one hand and reduce environmental pollution on the other.

Shahida further said that cycle tracks should be built in cities and cycling should be promoted so that pollution within cities could be reduced and a healthy society could be created.

