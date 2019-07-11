Social activist demands of govt to provide free supporting devices for PWDs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A social activist cum chairman Potohar Mental Health Association (PHMA) Zulqarnain Asghar on Thursday demanded of the government to provide free supporting devices for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Talking to APP, he said that different equipment such as Tripod walking sticks, assistive listening instruments and wheelchairs are much costly and many disabled persons couldn't purchase these items despite urgent need.

He urged that besides government, the private sector should also decrease the rates of these items.

�This is an irony of situation that in our country the person with disabilities is unable to get all the facilities which law provides until he has a certified proof of disability but still they don't get special instruments on discount prices.

He requested to authority concerned to announce special cheap packages for these supporting instruments so that they may be able to become useful citizen of the country.

A deserving person Abdul Haq also said, " I was not able to purchase a wheelchair and I got it from an NGO so there are many others who are deprived of basicinstruments".