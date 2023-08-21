Social activist demands social protection for "Senior Citizens"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Social activist called to protect the legal rights of 'senior citizens' and asked all stakeholders in society to pay more attention to highlighting the contributions of senior citizens, to improve their quality of life.

Faisal Edhi a renowned social activist talking to a private news channel on 'Senior Citizens' Day highlighted the love that parents and their children share and emphasised that it could not be replaced by any other.

He highlighted that every year, August 21 is observed as World Senior Citizen's Day. This celebration was first proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 14, 1990.

He said the day creates an opportunity to recognize the contributions of elderly citizens, who are often excluded or marginalized from participation in society as well as mainstream discourse.

Replying to a question, he said we also need to pull down the barriers that prevent older people from fully enjoying their human rights, adding, senior citizens should have access to facilities such as museums, parks, and libraries free of charge, treatment facilities, discounts on medicines, separate counters and separate wards will be provided.

Moreover, he said rather than being perceived and treated as a burden to society, it is important to create an enabling environment for senior citizens to age with grace, dignity, and opportunities to live a meaningful life."Senior citizens' rights are human rights and we have to protect older people's rights to end age discrimination, he added.

"Senior citizens are a valuable source of knowledge, adding, their wisdom is vital to shape a bright future for our nation", he concluded.