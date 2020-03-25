Social activist lauds relief package in Sukkur

A renowned social activist, women rights activist, Ms Shaista Khoso Wednesday welcomed relief package announced by the prime minister

Talking to APP here, Ms Khoso said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts and minds of entire nation after announcing different timely package. Highly welcomed reductions in petrol and diesel prices by Rs15 per liter that would help provide relief to the masses.

She said Rs3000 per month package to poor families would help provide relief to labourers, daily wages and low income groups of the society.

She said that the multiple sector mega relief package would help provide assistance to people of all walks of life including labourers, farmers, employees and general public.

While highly appreciated the package announced by the Prime Minister, as it is includingRs50 billion for utility stores that would help control price hike and inflation besides providing essential commodities on affordable prices.