Social Activist Navlakha Hurriedly Transferred By NIA: Delhi HC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:02 PM

Social activist Navlakha hurriedly transferred by NIA: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has pulled up the Indian infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) for hurriedly transferring social activist, Gautam Navlakha, who is facing probe for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, to Mumbai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Delhi High Court has pulled up the Indian infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) for hurriedly transferring social activist, Gautam Navlakha, who is facing probe for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, to Mumbai.

According to Kashmir Media Service a bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that frantic hurry was shown by the NIA in moving Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai while a matter related to Navlakha's interim bail plea was pending and the NIA had itself sought time to file a status report.

"Prima-facie it appears that while on the last date, this court had granted adequate time to the NIA to file its status report in response to the interim bail plea; and while the NIA has filed an affidavit opposing that plea, the NIA has acted in unseemly haste to instead remove the applicant out of the very jurisdiction of this court; and, if the applicant is right, without even informing the Special Judge (NIA) Mumbai, or the Special Judge (NIA) Delhi, of the pendency of the present proceedings," the court said.

Nitya Ramakrishnan, counsel for Navlakha, had submitted that while the present proceedings are pending, a hearing for extension of the applicant's judicial remand was conducted on May 23 before the Special Judge (NIA) Delhi; and at the NIA's request, the applicant's judicial remand was extended up to June 22.

Ramakrishnan said that on May 24, although a Sunday, an application was moved by the NIA before the Special Judge (NIA), Mumbai, seeking production warrants for the applicant before that court; which was allowed and warrants were issued for the production of the applicant before the Special Judge (NIA) Mumbai, on May 26.

"Based upon the production warrants issued, an application was moved by the Jail Superintendent concerned, Tihar Jail, Delhi, on May 25, being a Gazetted holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, seeking a transit order to transfer Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai. Navlakha is presently stated to be lodged in Taloja Jail in Mumbai," Ramakrishnan said.

The court later summoned application moved by the NIA in New Delhi, seeking the extension of his judicial custody as well as the complete copy of the proceedings in Mumbai on the application seeking Navlakha's production and listed the matter for further hearing on June 3.

